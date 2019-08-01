Ucom increases number of TV channels by 12 and offers watching them at no extra charge

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. From August the 1st, 2019 Ucom TV’s channel list will be supplemented by 12 new TV-channels, 9 of which will be broadcast in HD quality. Until September the 1st Ucom TV’s uTV, TriplePlay, and 4Play subscribers in addition to the channels already included in their packages, have an opportunity to watch 12 more without any extra charging, Ucom told Armenpress.

During 1 month the mentioned subscribers can watch for free and in case of approval, include in their packages at an additional fee the following TV-channels: TV 3, Bridge TV HITS, BRIDGE Classic, Amedia Hit HD, A1 HD, A2 HD, RT DOC HD, Viasat Nature HD, В мире животных HD, Animal Planet HD, TLC HD and Discovery Science HD.

“Ucom constantly updates the list of TV-channels offered by its network, and from today offers the subscribers to test a brand new TV-content during a month period at no extra charge. Also, as a customer-centric company, we strive to make especially HD TV-channels to be more accessible and more affordable for our subscribers”, said Hayk Yesayan, Co-founder and Director General at Ucom.

Let us add, that the offer is not applicable to the subscribers of uTV Box and uTV Econom services.