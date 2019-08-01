Police launch proceedings over “frequent” cemetery vandalism cases in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police have launched proceedings on the cemetery vandalism case that was reported earlier. The City Hall of Yerevan said authorities launched the proceedings based on their report.

In a statement, the City Hall said gravestone vandalism has become frequent in the recent period. Although the August 1 case concerns a military cemetery, the City Hall said similar incidents have taken place in civilian ones as well.

The City Hall said its relevant agency has reported the incidents to police back on July 23 and authorities have launched proceedings.

Gravestones of soldiers of the 2016 April War were vandalized at the Yerevan Yerablur military cemetery.

But before that, gravestones in civilian cemeteries were vandalized as well. A priest of the Armenian church said he believes that some kind of “Satan-worshipping” rituals have been performed by those who vandalized the gravestones.

