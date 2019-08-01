‘I thanked NSS Director’ – SRC Chair on bribery case in Committee

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan commented on the case of corruption deals involving SRC officials over which the National Security Service has recently issued a statement.

“I don’t imagine that we will achieve a day when you ask me or future SRC chiefs whether there is corruption in your system, they will confidently say no”, the SRC Chairman said.

“We are cooperating with the National Security Service, in some cases we are acting with the resources of our internal security department, the NSS conducts its function. I personally telephoned and thanked the NSS Director because we are being cleaned with their work”, he said, adding that the SRC as well has capacities to fight corruption.

Recently the NSS announced revealing a case of taking 1 million AMD bribe by two SRC officials.

