Authorities look into apparent vandalism of soldiers’ gravestones in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. A video posted online shows gravestones of April War soldiers apparently vandalized at the Yerevan Yerablur military cemetery.

The video has been posted on Facebook by Razmik Gasparyan, a veteran of the 2016 Four-Day War, aka April War, who personally visited the cemetary and saw the damage.

Police told ARMENPRESS they are currently studying the video.

In turn, Ministry of Defense spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said they are also focused on the incident and are working to clarify the circumstances.

The video has gone viral and shocked many people, who in turn are demanding the vandals to be held to account.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan