Iranian FM says US sanctions do not affect him or his family

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the US sanctions imposed on him do not affect him or his family, reports TASS.

“It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran”, Zarif said on Twitter. “The US’ reason for designating me is that I am Iran’s ‘primary spokesperson around the world’”, he added. “Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda”, the Iranian foreign minister noted.

On July 31 the US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The sanctions freeze any assets of Mr Zarif in America, or controlled by US entities, the department said.



