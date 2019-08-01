Pashinyan congratulates Switzerland on National Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer on the Swiss National Day.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you and the good people of Switzerland on the occasion of the National Day of the Swiss Confederation,” Pashinyan said in a cable sent to Maurer.

“I am pleased to note that the friendly Armenian-Swiss relations continue to develop and enhance, with our meeting in Davos in the beginning of the year proving this. Armenia is interested in maximally deepening the Armenian-Swiss mutually beneficial cooperation and I am sure that thanks to joint efforts we will be able to boost the Armenian-Swiss partnership – which is based on common values and friendly ties between our peoples – in all sectors of bilateral interest.

I wish good health and new successes to you, and welfare and peace to the good people of Switzerland,” Pashinyan said in the letter, according to his official website.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan