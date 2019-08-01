109 Armenian citizens stranded in Hurghada to return to Yerevan today

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. 109 citizens of Armenia, who were left in Hurghada because the plane didn’t operate the flight to Yerevan due to one of the tour companies, will return to Yerevan today at 14:25, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Last week we were informed that hundreds of citizens of Armenia have been left in Egypt due to the cancellation of several Hurghada-Yerevan flights, but thanks to the intensive work of several agencies, in particular the foreign ministry, the Armenian Embassy and Ambassador in Egypt we managed to organize two flights from Hurghada to Egypt. 132 Armenian citizens returned home on July 26 with the first flight, 183 citizens, including 8 children, returned on July 29 with the second flight. Later it was revealed that there are 109 Armenian citizens still in Hurghada who will arrive in Yerevan today at 14:25 with the plane of Taron Avia airline, for which we would like to thank the airline, the representatives of our civil aviation and the Zvartnots airport because this transfer is taking place through their efforts”, the deputy PM said.

He stated that it’s necessary to discuss the causes of this problem and understand what measures need to be taken to prevent such incidents, as well as make those responsible for the situation accountable.

The deputy PM proposed to continue the discussion of the preliminary concept within 2 weeks.

“I think every citizen of Armenia should be confident that the state and the government stand together with him/her in each case, wherever they are. But this problem also speaks about the institutional gaps we have perhaps in the legislation, and we need to take concrete actions to prevent such risks”, he said.

The Cabinet approved a decision to provide 5 million 838.6 thousand drams to the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructural to carry out the transportation service of citizens to Armenia. These sums will be provided from the reserve fund.

132 Armenian citizens were left in Hurghada due to the cancellation of OTF 3703 flight en route Hurghada-Yerevan. The flight was cancelled because the Armenian A&R tour agency didn’t pay the Greek Orange Fly airline to carry out the flight. Hurghada-Yerevan July 29 flight has also been cancelled, which means that nearly 100 Armenian citizens will face the same problem. On July 26 132 Armenian citizens returned to Armenia via Hurghada-Yerevan UJ 5600 flight. The flights are funded by the Government of Armenia.

