Armenia to host Warrior of Peace tournaments of 2019 International Army Games

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will host the Warrior of Peace tournament of the 2019 International Army Games championship August 3-15, the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

Members of the armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Greece, Kazakhstan and Russia will participate in the event.

The tournaments will be held in Yerevan, Dilijan and Ijevan. Participants will compete in military science, medical support, combat readiness exercises, military athletics, marksmanship, literature-artistic and dance-song, as well as military history.

The grand opening of Warrior of Peace will take place on August 3 at the Monte Melkonyan Military College in Dilijan, Armenia.

