PM Pashinyan extends condolences over passing of People’s Artist of Armenia Yervand Ghazanchyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extended condolences over the death of People’s Artist of Armenia Yervand Ghazanchyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I learnt with a deep sorrow about the death of People’s Artist of Armenia, director, professor Yervand Ghazanchyan.

Mr. Ghazanchyan’s role in the development of the Armenian theater is invaluable. The performances staged by him left their major trace not only in the cultural, but also the public life. I am sure they will have their unique place in the rich heritage of the Armenian culture for many years.

I extend my deepest condolences to Yervand Ghazanchyan’s family, colleagues and fans”, reads the PM’s letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



