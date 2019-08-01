Armenian President congratulates Swiss counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer on the country’s national day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“We attach great importance to the friendly relations between our countries and are interested in expanding the Armenian-Swiss mutually beneficial cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats. I am confident that the expansion of the Armenian-Swiss partnering ties is in the interests of our friendly peoples”, reads the Armenian President’s congratulatory message.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



