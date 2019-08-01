Ombudsman Beglaryan highly values role of Armenian Bar Association of US in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan on July 31 received Garo B. Ghazarian, co-chair of the Armenian Rights Watch Committee of the Armenian Bar Association, who arrived in Artsakh from the United States, the Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Beglaryan expressed his satisfaction for advancing cooperation with the Armenian Bar Association and stressed that his recent visit to California opened a new phase in this important relationship. He emphasized the positive role of the Armenian Bar Association in improving human rights protection in Artsakh and raising international awareness about Artsakh and its people.

Ghazarian stated that one of the primary directions of the Armenian Bar Association’s activity is to contribute to human rights protection of the Artsakh people. He ensured the Association's readiness to deepen cooperation with the Artsakh Ombudsman institution.

The two discussed matters concerning the realization of the agreements gained during the California visit a month ago, and both sides agreed to continue comprehensive mutual consultations.