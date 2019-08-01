Trump offers Putin help in extinguishing wildfires in Siberia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Washington’s initiative, the Kremlin press service said, TASS reported.

Trump offered to help Russia with extinguishing wildfires in Siberia. Putin thanked his American counterpart and stated that Russia will accept the offer if needed.

According to the Aerial Forest Protection Service, as of July 31 wildfires are blazing on the territory of nearly 2.8 mln hectares in the control zone (hard to access zone). Largest wildfires are registered in Yakutia (1.1 mln hectares), Krasnoyarsk (over 1 mln hectares) and Irkutsk (around 700,000 hectares) regions. Over 2,700 people, 390 units of ground equipment and 28 aircraft are involved in extinguishing wildfires. A state of emergency over forest fires was declared in Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions, as well as in two districts of Buryatia region and one district of Yakutia region.