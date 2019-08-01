US sanctions Iran’s FM Mohammad Javad Zarif

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, BBC reported.

The sanctions freeze any assets of Mr Zarif in America, or controlled by US entities, the department said.

In his turn the Iranian FM said on Twitter that the US sanctions against him do not affect him or his family. Zarif also thanked the US for considering him such a huge threat to its agenda.

Tensions between the US and Iran have heightened since the US last year withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal that aimed to curb Iranian nuclear activities.