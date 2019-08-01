LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-07-19
LONDON, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.44% to $1807.00, copper price down by 0.38% to $5950.00, lead price down by 2.16% to $1991.00, nickel price up by 2.35% to $14380.00, tin price down by 1.68% to $17260.00, zinc price down by 1.50% to $2423.00, molybdenum price up by 0.17% to $26455.00, cobalt price stood at $26500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
