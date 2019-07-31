Government to allocate another 6 million AMD for organizing return of Armenian citizens from Egypt

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will allocate the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures 5.8 million AMD for organizng the return of the Armenian citizens from Egypt, ARMENPRESS reports the issue is included on the agenda of August 1 meeting of the Cabinet.

The money is necessary for carrying out another Hurgahda- Yerevan flight and an agreement has been reached with Taron Avia to carry out the flight in August.

A few days ago the Armenian Government had already allocated 47 million AMD for returning 119 Armenian citzens from Egypt. The two flights took place on July 26 and 29.

132 Armenian citizens were left in Hurghada due to the cancellation of OTF 3703 flight en route Hurghada-Yerevan. According to some reports, the flight was cancelled because the Armenian A&R tour agency didn’t pay the Greek Orange Fly airline to carry out the flight.

