Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-07-19

YEREVAN, 31 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 July, USD exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 475.81 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.07 drams to 530.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 7.50 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.78 drams to 579.04 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 104.33 drams to 21812.91 drams. Silver price is up by 0.99 drams to 251.72 drams. Platinum price is up by 122.10 drams to 13416.03 drams.