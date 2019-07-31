Asian Stocks - 31-07-19

TOKYO, 31 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 31 July:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.86% to 21521.53 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.66% to 1565.14 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.67% to 2932.51 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.31% to 27777.75 points.