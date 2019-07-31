Artsakh’s President convenes expanded consultation

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened an expanded consultation with the participation of Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, members of the Security Council and representatives of the political parties on July 31.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, a number of issues related to the domestic and foreign policy were on the discussion agenda. Special attention was paid to the organization of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games.

The Head of the State gave relevant assignments to the heads of the concerned bodies for proper solution of the discussed issues.