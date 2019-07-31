PM Pashinyan surprised at development pace of Kalavan community, Gegharkunik Province 

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is still on vacation, visited Kalavan community in Gegharkunik Province and got acquainted with its development process and strategies. ARMENPRESS reports the PM toured in the village accompanied by resident of the village Robert Ghukasyan who presented the works done during the last years and future plans.

Robert Ghukasyan informed that during the last years the flow of tourists to their village has increased so much that at the moment there are not enough guesthouses. He explained that the reason of the success is that the members of the community have preserved the nature and offer ecologically clean food.

In addition to eco-torisim, cattle breeding also develops in the village. Ghukasyan said that in the village that has population less than 200 people 3 farms are being constructed at the moment.

''Now we are in Kalavan community of Gegharkunik Province. Today we decided to visit Kalavan because I think that it's one of the villages that has some ideological sense for new Armenia. I always speak about individual efforts and here we can say that individual effort leads to success'', Pashinyan said, hoping thatthe success of the village will be examplery for many other villages of Armenia. Pashinyan also expressed conviction that the community will have solved all its problems in a period of 5 years by its own efforts, including the condition of the roads roads.

Robert Ghukasyan ephasized that each village of Armenia has some economic potential that has not been used yet, calling on people to rely on their own ideas and love towards the country and their community.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan