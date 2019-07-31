Artsakh FM meets with Australian parliamentarians

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian on July 31 met in the Australian Federal Parliament with Chairman of the Standing Committee on Economics of the House of Representatives Tim Wilson and member of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and Defense of the House of Representatives Rex Patrick, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Masis Mayilian presented the foreign and security policy pursued by the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh.

In this context, the Foreign Minister underlined that the international recognition of Artsakh would contribute to the strengthening of the Republic’s security and ensuring regional stability. He also touched upon the steps taken towards the development of the international cooperation of Artsakh and the expansion of its geography.

In this context, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for investments in Artsakh, which is crucial for the development of the country’s economy.

Masis Mayilian also noted the importance of raising awareness of Artsakh in Australia and establishing cooperation at different levels between the two countries.

Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh David Ishkhanyan, Artsakh Permanent Representative to Australia Kaylar Michaelyan and Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee (Hay Dat) of Australia Hayk Kayserian also participated in the meeting.