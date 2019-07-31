Armenia’s foreign policy is strictly Armenia-centered – FM

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is not pro one direction or another in its foreign policy, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to German Marshall Fund Senior Fellow Jonathan Katz, commenting on the question relating to the impact of the 2018 Velvet Revolution on Armenia’s foreign policy agenda.

“I think the most important challenge before us, the most important priority, was to make it very clear that Armenia’s Velvet Revolution was strictly about Armenia and it was a strictly a domestic affair; that this was a very important development in Armenia for Armenians; for consolidating public institutions, democratic institutions to serve the nation and economy better, to serve our national security agenda better, to serve the purposes of stability through democratic institutions”, the FM said.

According to the minister, Armenia’s foreign policy has been built in a very careful way to consolidate the national security architecture through engagements with its major partners Russia, the European Union, and the United States.

“We were not adventurous to risk rocking the boat to an extent that we could undermine the purposes of the Velvet Revolution and undermine the security of the nation. We are not pro one direction or another. We are strictly pro-Armenia and our foreign policy is strictly Armenia-centered. And within this, through a strategic approach, we have carefully built a national security architecture, of which foreign policy is an important part, and within which strong relations with each our partners have an important part to contribute to our national security, in their own way”, FM Mnatsakanyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan