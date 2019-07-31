FM Mnatsakanyan comments on Armenia-EU relations

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Since the Velvet Revolution in 2018, Armenia has been in very intensive and extensive political and economic engagement with the EU, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to German Marshall Fund Senior Fellow Jonathan Katz.

“Europe has been a consistent, continuous participant in Armenia’s development agenda—in the development of its institutions, in the development of the state, and in the development of its economy. Since the Velvet Revolution in 2018, we have been in very intensive and extensive political and economic engagement with the EU”, the FM said.

He added that as part of this process, Armenia would like to see a visa liberalization dialogue with the EU that will lead to an agreement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan