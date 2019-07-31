Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s Human Rights Defender


YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 31 received Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the protection of human rights and cooperation between the relevant structures of the two Armenian states was discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh Republic human rights defender Artak Beglaryan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




