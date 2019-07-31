Armenia’s state budget revenues increase by 152 billion drams

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The state budget revenues of Armenia increased by 25.1% or 152 billion drams in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, the government said on Facebook.

“In the first half of 2019, compared to the same period of the previous year, the state budget revenues increased by 25.1% or 152 billion drams which enabled to initiate the following major programs: starting from June 1, the salaries of military officials increased by 10% on average, starting from September 1 the wages of nearly 38.000 teachers will increase by 10%, pensions will rise by 10% starting from January 1, 2020. 7 billion 400 million additional funds will be provided for a road construction aimed at renovating the roads. 10 billion AMD will be provided to communities through subvention programs to implement community projects. 3 billion drams will be allocated for solving the housing issues of citizens affected by the 1988 earthquake”, the government said in a statement.

