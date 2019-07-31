Polish FM expresses unconditional support to peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Poland Samvel Mkrtchyan on July 30 met with foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The officials highly valued the current level of relations between Armenia and Poland, highlighting the need to further deepen and expand the mutual partnership.

During the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues of bilateral agenda, in particular touching upon the high-level visits and commercial ties. They specifically highlighted the cooperation within the frames of the EU’s Eastern Partnership.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan introduced the ongoing reforms carried out by the Armenian authorities after the 2018 revolution and the areas of support expected from Armenia’s partners. In this context, importance was attached to the quick ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by all EU member states and its complete implementation.

The Armenian Ambassador introduced the Polish FM on the recent developments over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict’s negotiation process.

FM Jacek Czaputowicz expressed unconditional support to the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, as the only internationally recognized format.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan