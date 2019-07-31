Armenian Ambassador visits UNIFIL peacekeeping mission headquarters in Lebanon

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan on July 30 visited the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission headquarters, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian Ambassador met with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Stefano Del Col.

The officials discussed the cooperation framework and prospective programs with the mission.

The UNIFIL Commander highly valued the service of the Armenian peacekeeping troops in the mission.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan