“Work underway” to establish Los Angeles-Yerevan direct flight, says California Lieutenant Governor

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. A delegation led by Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis has held multiple “productive and important” meetings in Armenia to outline cooperation directions.

Speaking at a news conference in Yerevan on July 31, Kounalakis expressed gratitude to the Armenian side for the warm reception. She highlighted their visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan, where on behalf of the US State of California she planted a tree at the Remembrance Park.

The delegation was also impressed with the Yerevan Tumo Center for Creative Technologies. She noted the importance of American-Armenians having been able to make such an investment in their country, referring to the founders of the educational facility. Kounalakis expressed hope that this visit will open a new door for enhancing cooperation.

“The State of California has recognized the Armenian Genocide and is demanding in this issue. There is a law in our state according to which the history of the Armenian Genocide is presented to students at public colleges of the state. California is one of the 9 states of the US to have recognized the independence of Artsakh,” Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis.

Arizona State Senator Otoniel Navarrete said it’s a great honor to be in Armenia. He emphasized that they’ve had important meetings with the foreign minister and lawmakers.

“It is very interesting to see how much Diaspora Armenians are tied to their homeland and are doing everything to carry out investment programs. I see a unique energy in people here. Arizona is among those states that have recognized the Armenian Genocide. We must work so that genocides aren’t repeated in the future,” Navarrete said. He said there are discussions in Arizona on opening a trade office with Armenia.

Reporters asked the delegation on a potential introduction of a direct Los Angeles-Yerevan flight, and the Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis said work is carried out in this direction.

“It will be very important for Armenia and Armenians. As you know, a large number of Armenians live in California, in case of a direct flight they will travel easily,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan