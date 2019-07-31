Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Hrazdan man killed in apparent freak accident involving mower


YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. A 47-year-old man in the town of Hrazdan has been killed after being hit by a mower in a field outside the city, police say.

According to a news release issued by police, the victim was seated on top of the front part of the machine – which was being operated by a 73-year-old – when suddenly he lost balance and fell down under the mower. The injuries were fatal.

Police said they are investigating the apparent accident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




