Hrazdan man killed in apparent freak accident involving mower
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. A 47-year-old man in the town of Hrazdan has been killed after being hit by a mower in a field outside the city, police say.
According to a news release issued by police, the victim was seated on top of the front part of the machine – which was being operated by a 73-year-old – when suddenly he lost balance and fell down under the mower. The injuries were fatal.
Police said they are investigating the apparent accident.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 16:28 FM Mnatsakanyan comments on Armenia-EU relations
- 16:27 Issue of CEPA fully entering into force is technical – Armenian FM’s interview to Marshall Fund
- 16:20 Armenia’s state budget revenues increase by 152 billion drams
- 16:07 Polish FM expresses unconditional support to peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 15:33 Armenian Ambassador visits UNIFIL peacekeeping mission headquarters in Lebanon
- 15:09 “Work underway” to establish Los Angeles-Yerevan direct flight, says California Lieutenant Governor
- 14:09 President Sarkissian posthumously awards soldier Arman Bulghadaryan with Combat Service Medal
- 13:27 ANCA hopes US will provide 85 mln USD support to Armenia this year
- 13:26 Hrazdan man killed in apparent freak accident involving mower
- 13:23 Armenia’s Byurakan observatory offers chance to view mind-blowing massive Perseids meteor shower
- 13:08 President Sarkissian offers condolences over death of People’s Artist Yervand Ghazanchyan
- 12:59 Senior Vice President of Siemens to attend WCIT 2019 in Yerevan
- 12:44 Deputy governor of Vayots Dzor province dismissed
- 12:19 Armenian “Velvet Revolution” brought change to the world, says American state lawmaker
- 11:58 Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits border troops
- 11:53 Armenian-American Museum to be opened in Glendale
- 10:49 Armenian government develops mortgage repayment holiday bill
- 09:48 North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles
- 08:56 European Stocks - 30-07-19
- 08:55 US stocks down - 30-07-19
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-07-19
- 08:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 30-07-19
- 08:50 Oil Prices Up - 30-07-19
- 07.30-19:58 President Sarkissian meets with newly appointed UK Minister of State for Europe and Americas
- 07.30-19:34 President Sarkissian leaves for vacation
- 07.30-19:08 Artsakh’s FM meets with Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of Australian Senate Eric Abetz
- 07.30-18:03 Reception in honor of Artsakh Republic delegation takes place in Australian Federal Parliament
- 07.30-17:48 President of Artsakh holds consultation dedicated to organization of 7th Pan-Armenian Games
- 07.30-17:09 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-07-19
- 07.30-17:08 Asian Stocks - 30-07-19
- 07.30-16:47 Artsakh FM meets with leader of Australian Greens Party, Senator Richard Di Natale
- 07.30-16:23 Central Bank of Armenia keeps refinancing rate unchanged
- 07.30-16:12 Artsakh defense minister visits military unit located in northern section
- 07.30-15:58 Ararat Province gets new police chief
- 07.30-15:11 Armenian scientists team up to solve Carahunge mystery
15:44, 07.29.2019
Viewed 2699 times Armenian Ambassador pays working visit to US West Coast
09:45, 07.26.2019
Viewed 2643 times Sarkissian urges not to be indifferent towards fate of Muradian College of Mekhitarist Congregation
17:10, 07.25.2019
Viewed 2525 times President of Artsakh convenes consultation on organization of 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games
15:19, 07.27.2019
Viewed 2398 times CNN Greece calls Armenia’s IT industry the Silicon Valley in South Caucasus
12:04, 07.26.2019
Viewed 2370 times Armenia’s Security Council Secretary discussed development of strategic infrastructures in Artsakh