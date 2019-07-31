ANCA hopes US will provide 85 mln USD support to Armenia this year

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has received 2 billion USD support from the United States since independence, Chairperson of the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region (ANCA-WR) Nora Hovsepian told a press conference in Armenpress, stating that the Committee played a key role in this process. She informed that during these years Artsakh as well received 45 million USD support from the US.

“Artsakh is the only country that is non-recognized and receives a direct support from the US”, Hovsepian said.

Asked what is the reason that the US government cuts funding for Armenia, but plans to provide 100 million USD to Azerbaijan to implement a program on the border with Iran, the ANCA-WR Chairperson said it’s fake news, the US is not going to provide 100 million USD to Azerbaijan.

“Of course, there will be a funding, but not that much. These sums are expected to be provided for implementing a program on the Azerbaijan-Iran border. The US views Azerbaijan a key partner against Iran. As for the funding to Armenia and Artsakh, I would like to state that this is Trump’s policy, he is cutting the funding at all directions. ANCA continues working on this direction. 40 million USD will be provided for Armenia, there has also been a proposal to add another 45 million USD. We have a hope of 5 million USD for Artsakh and a 85 million USD for Armenia”, she said.

Nora Hovsepian said they are actively working to develop the Armenia-US ties.

