Armenia’s Byurakan observatory offers chance to view mind-blowing massive Perseids meteor shower

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory is inviting all space enthusiasts to visit the facility on the slopes of Mount Aragats to view a fascinating celestial event – the Perseids – a prolific meteor shower that will be seen this year on August 10, 11 and 12.

On this occasion, the observatory – named after Armenian physicist Viktor Hambardzumian – will hold lectures for visitors titled “Dangerous Asteroids”.

More than 1000 meteors can be observed in a single hour during the meteor showers.

These meteors are called the Perseids because the point from which they appear to hail (called the radiant) lies in the constellation Perseus.

Perseids are a prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift–Tuttle.

