President Sarkissian offers condolences over death of People’s Artist Yervand Ghazanchyan

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences on the death of People’s Artist of Armenia Yervand Ghazanchyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the death of one of the prominent figures of our theatrical art, People’s Artist of Armenia Yervand Ghazanchyan.

He completely dedicated himself to the theater and stage. And as he didn’t imagine himself without theater, it’s also difficult to imagine the theater without him”, the President said in the letter, offering his sincere condolences to Ghazanchyan’s family, relatives and colleagues.

