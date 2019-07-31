Deputy governor of Vayots Dzor province dismissed
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Razmik Tonoyan has been dismissed from the position of deputy governor of Vayots Dzor province according to the decision of deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan.
Tonoyan was serving as deputy governor of Vayots Dzor since July 2018.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
