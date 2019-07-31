Armenian “Velvet Revolution” brought change to the world, says American state lawmaker

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Colorado is interested in boosting relations with Armenia, member of the House of Representatives of the U.S. state Daneya Esgar said at a news conference in Yerevan.

The American state lawmaker said during her stay in Armenia she had a number of meetings with officials to discuss the opportunities for cooperation in various sectors.

“Thank you for the good reception, we are truly impressed. We are interested in cooperating in a number of sectors, namely in agriculture and information technologies,” Esgar said.

Daneya Esgar especially noted the example of the reputed Tumo Center for Creative Technologies of Yerevan.

According to her, there must be a way to open a Tumo Center in Colorado as well.

The lawmaker noted that the youth, as a moving force, has a great role in different areas.

“I am very impressed with the latest domestic political developments of Armenia. The velvet revolution happened without a single drop of blood. I can say that with the velvet revolution Armenians brought change not only to Armenia but to the world,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan