Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits border troops

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited on July 29 the military bases and installations in the country’s north-eastern border.

Lt. General Davtyan was briefed on the conditions, the engineering and reinforcement works and the combat readiness and morale levels of the troops. The top military official also lunched with soldiers at one of the military installations and personally tested the food quality, according to a news release issued by the defense ministry.

Distinguished servicemen received encouragements and Davtyan wished the troops peaceful and safe service.

Davtyan issued assignments to commanders in-charge regarding issues requiring priority solution.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan