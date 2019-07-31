Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles 


YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), reports TASS.

The JCS said that “the projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on North Korea's east coast”.

Yonhap said that the JCS “is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture”.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration