North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), reports TASS.
The JCS said that “the projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on North Korea's east coast”.
Yonhap said that the JCS “is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture”.
