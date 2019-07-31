LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-07-19

LONDON, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.30% to $1799.00, copper price up by 0.11% to $5972.50, lead price down by 1.90% to $2035.00, nickel price down by 0.53% to $14050.00, tin price down by 1.29% to $17555.00, zinc price up by 1.63% to $2460.00, molybdenum price down by 0.17% to $26411.00, cobalt price stood at $26500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.