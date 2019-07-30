President Sarkissian meets with newly appointed UK Minister of State for Europe and Americas

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the UK on a non-official visit, met with newly appointed UK Minister of State for Europe and Americas Christopher Pincher.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkisisan congratulated Christopher Pincher on assuming the post and expressed confidence that during his tenure the partnership between Armenia and UK will deepen and strengthen.

Christopher Pincher noted with satisfaction that Armen Sarkissian is the 1st foreign President with whom he has the opportunity to meet following assuming the post , emphasizing that Armenia is an important and valuable partner for his country.

The interlocutors discussed issues referring to the bilateral agenda between the two countries, as well as issues related to regional developments.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan