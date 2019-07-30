Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

President Sarkissian leaves for vacation


YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has left for vacation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration