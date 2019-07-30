Reception in honor of Artsakh Republic delegation takes place in Australian Federal Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Armenian National Committee (Hay Dat) of Australia, MPs Trent Zimmerman and Joel Fitzgibbon organized a reception in honor of the Artsakh Republic delegation led by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh's Foreign Ministry, the reception took place in the Federal Parliament building in the Australian capital city of Canberra. Members of the House of Representatives and Senate of the Federal Parliament, including Chairmen of eight Standing Committees of the House of Representatives and Ministers, participated in the event.

MPs Trent Zimmerman and Joel Fitzgibbon welcomed the visit of the Artsakh Republic delegation, expressing hope that it would lay the foundations for deepening the ties between Australia and Artsakh in the future, including at the level of parliamentary diplomacy.

In response, the Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his gratitude for such a cordial reception organized in the Federal Parliament and presented the foreign policy priorities of the Republic of Artsakh, touching upon the achievements in the processes of international recognition of Artsakh and expansion of the international cooperation, the historical and legal aspects of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and the position of Artsakh on the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

During the reception, Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian and member of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun faction of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly David Ishkhanyan touched upon the opportunities for the development of cooperation at various levels between Artsakh and Australia.