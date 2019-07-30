Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

President of Artsakh holds consultation dedicated to organization of 7th Pan-Armenian Games


STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 30 convened a working consultation dedicated to carrying out a number of events within the frameworks of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, mayor of Stepanakert Suren Grigoryan, heads of the regional administrations and other officials were present at the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration