President of Artsakh holds consultation dedicated to organization of 7th Pan-Armenian Games

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 30 convened a working consultation dedicated to carrying out a number of events within the frameworks of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, mayor of Stepanakert Suren Grigoryan, heads of the regional administrations and other officials were present at the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan