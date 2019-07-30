Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-07-19

YEREVAN, 30 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.30 drams to 475.82 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.71 drams to 530.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.51 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 7.47 drams to 579.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 34.35 drams to 21708.58 drams. Silver price down by 0.93 drams to 250.73 drams. Platinum price вup by 52.85 drams to 13293.93 drams.