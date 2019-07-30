Artsakh FM meets with leader of Australian Greens Party, Senator Richard Di Natale

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Republic of Artsakh led by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian on July 30 met with member of the Australian Senate, leader of the Australian Greens Party Richard Di Natale in the Australian capital city of Canberra, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting took place in the Federal Parliament building.

Masis Mayilian highly appreciated the decision of the Australian Greens Party of the State of New South Wales of December 2017 that included the recognition of the right to self-determination of the people of the Republic of Artsakh in its program. The Foreign Minister stressed that the international recognition of Artsakh is one of the priorities of the Republic’s foreign policy and it is crucial for the full realization of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people of Artsakh and in the establishment of stability and lasting peace in the region.

In his turn, Senator Di Natale expressed his gratitude to Minister Mayilian for the opportunity to get first-hand information on the situation in Artsakh and in the region. He stressed that the promotion of the right of peoples to self-determination in the foreign policy sphere is crucial for the Australian Greens Party.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the achievements in the development of Artsakh’s international cooperation and discussed new opportunities in this area.

Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh David Ishkhanyan, Artsakh Permanent Representative to Australia Kaylar Michaelyan and Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee (Hay Dat) of Australia Hayk Kayserian also participated in the meeting.