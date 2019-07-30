Artsakh defense minister visits military unit located in northern section

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Artsakh, Commander of the Defense Army, Major-General Karen Abrahamyan on July 29 visited one of the military units located in the northern section of the Republic, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The defense minister got acquainted with the combat situation and the conditions of soldiers who are conducting their service in complex geographical conditions.

At the end of the visit the minister gave a number of instructions to the staff aimed at more effectively organizing the service.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan