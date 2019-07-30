Ararat Province gets new police chief
YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. National Police Chief Valery Osipyan has appointed Colonel Hrach Khosteghyan to be the new Provincial Police Chief for Ararat.
Khosteghyan was serving as Head of the Shengavit District of the Yerevan Police Department before the appointment.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
