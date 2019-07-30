Inter-agency commission for developing Armenia’s new National Security Strategy holds first session

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the inter-agency commission for developing the new National Security Strategy of Armenia was held today in the government, the Security Council told Armenpress.

The session was chaired by Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan. In his remarks Grigoryan said this session is dedicated to the launch of works on developing the new National Security Strategy.

“This event has a special meaning, we clearly understand that the National Security Strategy is the key document which is very important for sustainable and secure development of each state. The strategic document reflecting our national interests and goals will cover the initiating ways and approaches for developing and expanding new opportunities to raise Armenia’s security level”, he said.

Armen Grigoryan’s remarks were followed by a closed-format discussion of the inter-agency commission.

