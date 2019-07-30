54% of Russians want Putin to remain in office after 2024
YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. 54% of Russians say they want incumbent President Vladimir Putin to remain in office after 2024, according to a survey conducted by Levada Center.
According to Vedomosti, back in August of 2017 the number of respondents who expressed the same opinion was 67%, which was a record high indicator. In October 2013 the approval rating was below 40%.
The latest survey was conducted July 18-24 among 1606 respondents.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 12:45 “Yerevan ready to shift to inclusive education”, City Hall trains public school teachers
- 12:32 54% of Russians want Putin to remain in office after 2024
- 12:06 Armenian president donates entire annual salary to charity
- 11:58 President of Artsakh takes part in Police Board meeting
- 11:48 Armenian governmental delegation to participate in First Caspian Economic Forum
- 11:10 Italy-Armenia EURO 2020 qualifier to take place in Palermo’s Stadio Renzo Barbera
- 11:00 Austrian Airlines Yerevan-Vienna flight delayed due to “technical problems”
- 10:10 Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with new Czech Ambassador
- 09:12 European Stocks - 29-07-19
- 09:10 US stocks - 29-07-19
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-07-19
- 09:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 29-07-19
- 09:06 Oil Prices Up - 29-07-19
- 07.29-20:16 Artsakh’s FM meets with representatives of Australian-Armenian religious, educational institutions
- 07.29-19:48 WCIT 2019 to be organized at top level – Tigran Avinyan
- 07.29-18:30 17-year old Armenian killed in Aleppo
- 07.29-18:22 Armenian Deputy PM receives delegation led by Lieutenant Governor of California
- 07.29-17:11 Number of draftees increases in Armenian Armed Forces
- 07.29-16:44 Number of taxpayers increases in Armenia by 35,067
- 07.29-15:50 Famous international lawyer Benjamin Ferencz joins Aurora Prize
- 07.29-15:44 Armenian Ambassador pays working visit to US West Coast
- 07.29-15:16 Armenia strongly condemns Azerbaijani provocations which claim human lives – statement
- 07.29-14:37 Armenian justice minister calls dialogue with church over Istanbul Convention constructive
- 07.29-14:18 Istanbul Convention doesn’t stipulate legalization of same-sex marriages – Armenian justice minister
- 07.29-13:45 Armenia’s justice ministry issues statement over Istanbul Convention
- 07.29-12:31 Armenian Embassy in Russia checks report on crash of minibus in Tyumen region
- 07.29-12:05 Senior officer of Artsakh Defense Army charged for killing serviceman
- 07.29-11:58 Second group of Armenian tourists stranded in Hurghada arrives in Yerevan
- 07.29-11:26 Judge Davit Grigoryan’s powers suspended
- 07.29-11:15 Trump to nominate Congressman John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence
- 07.29-10:28 Working visit of Artsakh FM and his delegation to Australia begins
- 07.29-10:07 Three killed at California festival shooting
- 07.29-10:00 Session of Board adjunct to defense minister of Armenia held in Yerevan
- 07.29-09:42 At least 20 killed in attack on vice presidential candidate’s office in Kabul
- 07.28-22:20 Armenian soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting
20:50, 07.23.2019
Viewed 4788 times Boris Johnson’s great grandfather was accused of protecting Armenians in Ottoman Empire
11:46, 07.23.2019
Viewed 2570 times Mkhitaryan shares video advertising Adidas in Armenian
09:45, 07.26.2019
Viewed 2283 times Sarkissian urges not to be indifferent towards fate of Muradian College of Mekhitarist Congregation
15:44, 07.29.2019
Viewed 2235 times Armenian Ambassador pays working visit to US West Coast
17:10, 07.25.2019
Viewed 2175 times President of Artsakh convenes consultation on organization of 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games