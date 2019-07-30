Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

54% of Russians want Putin to remain in office after 2024


YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. 54% of Russians say they want incumbent President Vladimir Putin to remain in office after 2024, according to a survey conducted by Levada Center.

According to Vedomosti, back in August of 2017 the number of respondents who expressed the same opinion was 67%, which was a record high indicator. In October 2013 the approval rating was below 40%.

The latest survey was conducted July 18-24 among 1606 respondents.

