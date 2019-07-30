President of Artsakh takes part in Police Board meeting

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 30 participated in the reporting meeting of the Artsakh Republic Police Board summarizing the results of the structure’s activity in the first half of 2019, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Head of the structure, responsible officials of various divisions delivered corresponding reports.

In his speech the President underscored the necessity of carrying out principled and consistent work to ensure the security of the population, maintain public order, protect human and civil rights, organize fight against crime, giving relevant instructions towards the solution of the existing issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan