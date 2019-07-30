Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with new Czech Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on July 29 received new Ambassador of Czech Republic to Armenia Bedřich Kopecký, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming office, the deputy PM said the Czech Republic is one of Armenia’s reliable partners. He stated that the current high-level political ties create a firm base for the development of cooperation at different directions.

The Czech Ambassador thanked for the reception and assured that he will make all efforts to raise the Armenian-Czech relations to a new level.

The officials agreed that there is a huge potential in the commercial field which is not utilized, highlighting to take actions to boost the economic relations.

The sides also touched upon the Armenia-EU ties and the cooperation within the frames of Eastern Partnership. Deputy PM Avinyan said taking into account the major positive changes that took place in Armenia, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the EU acquires a new meaning.

During the meeting the issue of the visa liberalization with the EU was discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan