LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-07-19

LONDON, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1804.50, copper price stood at $5966.00, lead price stood at $2074.50, nickel price stood at $14125.00, tin price stood at $17785.00, zinc price stood at $2420.50, molybdenum price stood at $26455.00, cobalt price down by 8.62% to $26500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.