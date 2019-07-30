LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-07-19
LONDON, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1804.50, copper price stood at $5966.00, lead price stood at $2074.50, nickel price stood at $14125.00, tin price stood at $17785.00, zinc price stood at $2420.50, molybdenum price stood at $26455.00, cobalt price down by 8.62% to $26500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:10 Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with new Czech Ambassador
- 09:12 European Stocks - 29-07-19
- 09:10 US stocks - 29-07-19
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-07-19
- 09:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 29-07-19
- 09:06 Oil Prices Up - 29-07-19
- 07.29-20:16 Artsakh’s FM meets with representatives of Australian-Armenian religious, educational institutions
- 07.29-19:48 WCIT 2019 to be organized at top level – Tigran Avinyan
- 07.29-18:30 17-year old Armenian killed in Aleppo
- 07.29-18:22 Armenian Deputy PM receives delegation led by Lieutenant Governor of California
- 07.29-17:11 Number of draftees increases in Armenian Armed Forces
- 07.29-16:44 Number of taxpayers increases in Armenia by 35,067
- 07.29-15:50 Famous international lawyer Benjamin Ferencz joins Aurora Prize
- 07.29-15:44 Armenian Ambassador pays working visit to US West Coast
- 07.29-15:16 Armenia strongly condemns Azerbaijani provocations which claim human lives – statement
- 07.29-14:37 Armenian justice minister calls dialogue with church over Istanbul Convention constructive
- 07.29-14:18 Istanbul Convention doesn’t stipulate legalization of same-sex marriages – Armenian justice minister
- 07.29-13:45 Armenia’s justice ministry issues statement over Istanbul Convention
- 07.29-12:31 Armenian Embassy in Russia checks report on crash of minibus in Tyumen region
- 07.29-12:05 Senior officer of Artsakh Defense Army charged for killing serviceman
- 07.29-11:58 Second group of Armenian tourists stranded in Hurghada arrives in Yerevan
- 07.29-11:26 Judge Davit Grigoryan’s powers suspended
- 07.29-11:15 Trump to nominate Congressman John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence
- 07.29-10:28 Working visit of Artsakh FM and his delegation to Australia begins
- 07.29-10:07 Three killed at California festival shooting
- 07.29-10:00 Session of Board adjunct to defense minister of Armenia held in Yerevan
- 07.29-09:42 At least 20 killed in attack on vice presidential candidate’s office in Kabul
- 07.28-22:20 Armenian soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting
- 07.28-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 07.27-16:25 2 Armenian citizens go missing in Russia river flood
- 07.27-16:09 Tunisia bids farewell to President Essebsi at state funeral
- 07.27-15:59 Military service terms under I Have The Honor program lowered from 3 to 2 years 3 months
- 07.27-15:19 CNN Greece calls Armenia’s IT industry the Silicon Valley in South Caucasus
- 07.27-14:50 Car explosion kills 4 in Afghanistan
- 07.27-14:16 Armenian Embassy’s call to suspend holidays in Hurghada relates to passengers of A&R tour agency
20:50, 07.23.2019
Viewed 4750 times Boris Johnson’s great grandfather was accused of protecting Armenians in Ottoman Empire
11:46, 07.23.2019
Viewed 2541 times Mkhitaryan shares video advertising Adidas in Armenian
09:45, 07.26.2019
Viewed 2240 times Sarkissian urges not to be indifferent towards fate of Muradian College of Mekhitarist Congregation
15:44, 07.29.2019
Viewed 2153 times Armenian Ambassador pays working visit to US West Coast
17:10, 07.25.2019
Viewed 2132 times President of Artsakh convenes consultation on organization of 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games