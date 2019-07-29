Artsakh’s FM meets with representatives of Australian-Armenian religious, educational institutions

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the working visit to Australia, the delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with the leaders of the Armenian Apostolic, Armenian Catholic and Armenian Evangelical Churches in Australia, as well as with the Chairman of the Armenian Missionary Association of Australia on July 29. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in the residence of the Head of the Australian and New Zealand Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Masis Mayilian noted the importance of the meeting in such a format that gives an opportunity to exchange views on the development of ties between the Armenian community of Australia and Artsakh and implementation of joint programs.

On the same day, the members of the Artsakh Republic delegation visited Sydney’s Arshak and Sophie Galstaun College of Hamazkayin where they got acquainted with the conditions and activities of the College.

A solemn event was organized in the College in honor of the delegation. Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilian and member of the National Assembly of Artsakh David Ishkhanyan delivered welcoming speeches at the event. The delegation also visited Alexander Primary School of the Armenian General Benevolent Union.

On the same day, in the Office of the Armenian National Committee (Hay Dat) of Australia, a meeting with the Committee members took place. The sides discussed the joint programs to be implemented.

In the evening, a reception was held in the hall of Sydney’s Arshak and Sophie Galstaun College of Hamazkayin, with the participation of the heads of nearly twenty Armenian organizations and religious leaders. Welcoming the delegation, the representatives of the Armenian community expressed readiness to continue contributing to the development and strengthening of the Republic of Artsakh. During the event, Masis Mayilian and David Ishkhanyan touched upon the issues related to Artsakh's foreign and domestic policy, as well as noted the importance of deepening the Homeland-Diaspora ties.